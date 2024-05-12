Left Menu

Cong and Left bloc plan to form govt in Kerala: D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday asserted that his party along with the INDIA bloc will come to power and govern the country in the days ahead, after the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. The state Congress chief also said that he and his party are not bothered by the BJP-JD(S) alliance continuing for the biennial election to six seats (three each from graduates' and teachers' constituencies) of the Karnataka Legislative Council on June 3.

''In my opinion, Congress party and the INDI Alliance will come to power. There is no chance for a BJP person to become the prime minister. This country will be governed under the leadership of the Congress party and the INDI Alliance hereon, we have that much confidence,'' Shivakumar said after a party meeting here.

He was responding to a question on AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's comments asking the BJP as to who will be its next prime minister as Narendra Modi will have to retire next year as he attains 75 years of age.

Meeting of party leaders and office bearers were held today regarding Legislative Council polls to elect members from graduates and teachers constituencies. Directions have been given to everyone to actively participate in this election without leaving it on the candidates, and responsibilities have been fixed, Shivakumar said.

Instructions have been given to hold the MLC polls too unitedly, like it was done in the case of Assembly and Parliament polls, he said.

Asked about the JD(S) and BJP alliance continuing in the MLC polls too, the KPCC chief said, ''Let them be together permanently, we don't have any objections. Let them do anything, we are not bothered.'' The party today announced former MLC Marithibbe Gowda, who quit JD(S) recently, as the party's candidate from the South Teachers' Constituency.

The Congress had already announced candidates to other five segments: Ramoji Gowda (Bengaluru Graduates'), Chandrashekara B Patil (North East Graduates'), Ayanur Manjunath (South-West Graduates'), K K Manjunath (South West Teachers'), and D T Srinivas (South East Teachers').

