Singapore's incoming PM Wong appoints new deputy PM in minor reshuffle

Singapore's incoming prime minister Lawrence Wong announced a minor cabinet reshuffle on Monday ahead of assuming the top post later this week, with the biggest change the promotion of the trade minister to become his deputy, local media reported.

Trade Minister Gan Kim Yong, 65, was given the additional title of deputy prime minister and was made Wong's replacement as chair of the central bank, media said. Wong will take over the premiership from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, 72 on Wednesday. Wong will become only the fourth prime minister of the 59-year-old nation, which has been ruled by one party since 1959.

