Woman arrested in Sandeshkhali case, remanded to judicial custody
A court in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday remanded Piyali Das, a woman BJP worker to judicial custody after she surrendered before it over a criminal case lodged against her.
It is alleged that Das got the signature of a woman of Sandeshkhali on a blank paper which was later filled up as complaints of sexual assault against TMC leaders.
The additional chief judicial magistrate of Basirhat sub-divisional court rejected a bail prayer of Das and remanded her to eight days' judicial custody.
The woman filed a complaint against Das in Sandeshkhali police station claiming that Das had got her to sign a blank paper and thereafter allegations of sexual atrocities on her were written on it.
