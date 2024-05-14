Indian National Democratic Alliance partners to campaign for Lok Sabha candidates in Himachal

The Left and AAP have pledged support for the Congress Lok Sabha candidates in Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing a joint press conference here, Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president Surjeet Singh Thakur, former MLA and CPI(M) leader Rakesh Singha and CPI state secretary Bhag Singh said the INDIA bloc partners will support and campaign for the Congress candidates in the state.

Voting for all the four constituencies in Himachal Pradesh will be held in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1.

Rohit Thakur said this election is between morality and immorality, and between money power and manpower, in which morality and manpower will win.

Taking a dig at the BJP government, Singha said today the country is in danger. He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to kill democracy by abolishing the Constitution.

It is for the first time in the history of the country that chief ministers of two states (Delhi's Arvind Krjriwal and Jharkhand's Hemant Soren) have been sent to jail, he added.

Surjeet Singh Thakur said Prime Minister Modi has not fulfilled a single promise that he had made to the country and termed the BJP a ''Jumla Party''.

He alleged that those who work to provide better education, health and employment in the country are sent to jail by the BJP and those who indulge in corruption, dacoity and openly sexually exploit women roam freely under the BJP regime.

Bhag Singh termed Modi as ''Hitler'' and said this election is to save democracy and the future of the country.

