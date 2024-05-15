Shah likely to arrive in Kashmir on Thursday for 2-day visit
Shah likely to arrive in Kashmir on Thursday for 2-day visit
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to arrive on a two-day visit to Kashmir on Thursday, a local BJP leader said here.
''The Home Minister will arrive here tomorrow evening and meet several delegations,'' BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur told PTI.
He said Shah is also likely to chair a security review meeting during his overnight stay in the valley.
''Our local party leaders, delegations from the Pahari community, trade bodies and civil society are scheduled to meet the Home Minister,'' Thakur added.
The BJP has not fielded its candidates for the three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir but has unofficially extended support to some of the new political parties formed after the abrogation of Article 370.
