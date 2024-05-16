Left Menu

Slovak deputy PM says Fico not in life threatening situation now, BBC reports

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2024 02:48 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 02:47 IST
Slovak deputy PM says Fico not in life threatening situation now, BBC reports
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is not in life threatening situation at this moment, the deputy prime minister told the BBC on Wednesday, after Fico was shot and wounded in an attempted assassination.

"I was very shocked ... fortunately as far as I know the operation went well - and I guess in the end he will survive ... he's not in a life threatening situation at this moment," Tomas Taraba said.

