Slovak deputy PM says Fico not in life threatening situation now, BBC reports

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is not in life threatening situation at this moment, the deputy prime minister told the BBC on Wednesday, after Fico was shot and wounded in an attempted assassination.

"I was very shocked ... fortunately as far as I know the operation went well - and I guess in the end he will survive ... he's not in a life threatening situation at this moment," Tomas Taraba said.

