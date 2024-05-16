Left Menu

Ola Mobility sees high-profile exit, CFO Kartik Gupta quits

About two weeks after the resignation of Ola Mobility CEO, the companys Chief Financial Officer Kartik Gupta has also resigned from the company.Ola Mobility said that Guptas exit is part of the companys restructuring exercise. This restructuring is aimed at productivity enhancement in an AI-led era that is redefining the cab-hailing industry globally.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 22:31 IST
  • India

About two weeks after the resignation of Ola Mobility CEO, the company's Chief Financial Officer Kartik Gupta has also resigned from the company.

Ola Mobility said that Gupta's exit is part of the company's restructuring exercise. Gupta joined the company seven months ago.

''As part of an ongoing restructuring, Ola Mobility CFO Kartik Gupta has stepped down from the company. This restructuring is aimed at productivity enhancement in an AI-led era that is redefining the cab-hailing industry globally. The restructuring will allow Ola to strengthen cost structures, focus on growth and increase its bottom line,'' an Ola spokesperson said.

Ola Mobility CEO Hemant Bakshi resigned last month barely about four months after joining the company.

Before joining Ola, Gupta was Vice-President and Regional CFO at Procter and Gamble where he served the company for about 18 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

