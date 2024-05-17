Left Menu

"BJP Ousts Odisha Leader Bijoy Mohapatra Over 'Anti-Party Acts'"

In a statement, the party said the two other leaders who were expelled are state executive member Sarada Pradhan and vice-president of state BJP SC Morcha Rakesh Mallick. The action was taken according to the direction of BJP state president Manmohan Samal, the statement said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-05-2024 19:03 IST
The BJP on Friday expelled senior leader Bijoy Mohapatra and two others from the party on the charge of ''anti-party activities''.

The action against Mohapatra came after his son Arvind was made the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate from the Patkura assembly segment. Mohapatra, a former state executive member of the party, is accused of canvassing for his son. In a statement, the party said the two other leaders who were expelled are state executive member Sarada Pradhan and vice-president of state BJP SC Morcha Rakesh Mallick. Pradhan and Mallick are considered close to Mahapatra. The action was taken according to the direction of BJP state president Manmohan Samal, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

