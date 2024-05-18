VP Dhankhar Receives Warm Birthday Wishes from Prez Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu greeted Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on his birthday on Saturday and prayed for his long and healthy life.

Born on May 18, 1951 in Kithana village of Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, Dhankhar was sworn in as the country's 14th Vice President on August 11, 2022.

''Warm greetings and best wishes to Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji on his birthday! I pray for his long and healthy life in service of the nation,'' Murmu said in a post on X.

