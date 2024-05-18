Left Menu

Election Commission Seizes Rs 8,889 Crore in Cash, Drugs, and Inducements Amid Lok Sabha Polls

Authorities have seized cash, drugs, and inducements worth Rs 8,889 crore intended to influence voters in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, with drugs making up 45 per cent of the total. The Election Commission highlighted the increasing consumption of narcotics in former transit zones.

Updated: 18-05-2024 17:50 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 17:50 IST
Authorities have seized cash, drugs and inducements worth Rs 8,889 crore that aimed to influence voters in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission said on Saturday.

At 45 per cent, drugs formed the biggest chunk of the total seizures. Narcotics worth around Rs 3,959 crore were seized, it said.

Drugs, liquor, precious metals, freebies and cash influence elections in varying degrees, some flowing directly as inducements while others through reduced levels of circulation of money, the poll authority said.

The commission said it has laid special emphasis on the seizure of narcotics and psychotropic substances.

Analysis of data found that states and Union Territories that used to be transit zones are increasingly becoming consumption territories of drugs, it said.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad, Narcotics Control Bureau and the Indian Coast Guard in joint operations have made three high-value seizures of drugs in just three days, amounting to Rs 892 crore, the poll panel noted.

Rs 849.15 core in cash, Rs 814.85 crore worth of liquor, drugs worth Rs 3,958.85 crore and precious metals worth Rs 1,260.33 crore have been seized, it added.

