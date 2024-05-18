Left Menu

EC censures TMC's Humayun Kabir for threatening rivals, voters

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 20:33 IST
The Election Commission on Saturday censured TMC leader Humayun Kabir for allegedly threatening voters and rival party workers through statements based on religious lines.

Responding to a show-cause notice issued to him on the matter, Kabir had defended himself and said his remarks were deliberately taken in isolation to make it seem as a threat and a violation of the model code of conduct.

While delivering a speech in the Kazipara area of West Bengal's Murshidabad district, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader had threatened the voters and the workers of rival parties and the Election Commission believed that his remarks sought to create religious divide.

The poll authority said it is convinced that he made the statement and thus violated the provisions of the model code of conduct.

Dubbing his remarks as a misconduct, the commission ''strongly condemned'' and censured him.

