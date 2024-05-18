Modi's 'dhakad' government brought down wall of Article 370: PM in Ambala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharpened his attack on the Congress on Saturday and said it was his ''dhakad'' (strong) government that brought down the wall of Article 370 and as a result, Jammu and Kashmir is now moving ahead on the path of progress.

Tearing into the Congress, Modi said its history has been of betraying India's forces and soldiers.

''Their first scam was in the (armed) forces,'' the prime minister said, in an apparent reference to the ''Jeep scandal'', without naming it.

Modi was addressing his first Lok Sabha poll rally in Haryana. Later, he addressed another rally in Sonipat's Gohana.

''The Congress maintained its track record with new scams till it was in power at the Centre. Be it the Bofors scam, the submarine scam, the helicopter scam -- the Congress used to keep the forces weak. Do you know why? So that in the name of procuring arms from abroad, it could earn huge sums,'' he alleged.

Referring to Haryana contributing a sizable number of soldiers in the armed forces, Modi said when the Congress was in power, mothers in the state were a worried lot thinking about their children's safety.

''Have such things stopped now or not?'' he asked the audience that responded with an emphatic ''yes''.

On Jammu and Kashmir, the prime minister said a weak government could never have changed the situation in the region.

''Modi's dhakad government brought down the wall of Article 370 and Kashmir is now moving ahead on the path of progress,'' he said.

In August 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution that had bestowed special rights on Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the erstwhile state into Union territories.

Modi asserted that the welfare of farmers is his priority and said the previous Congress-led government at the Centre spent Rs 7.5 lakh crore to procure foodgrains at the minimum support price (MSP) in 10 years, whereas the current regime's procurement of crops at the MSP was for Rs 20 lakh crore.

He also accused the Congress of cheating sugarcane farmers.

''When we came to power, their arrears had run up to Rs 60,000 crore. This year alone, we paid Rs 1.14 lakh crore,'' Modi said.

Today, the sugarcane FRP (fair and remunerative price) is around Rs 350 per quintal, whereas it was Rs 210 during the Congress-led government, he said.

More than Rs 650 crore, as part of the Kisan Samman Nidhi, were transferred to the bank accounts of farmers hailing from Ambala, Karnal and Kurukshetra, he added.

Referring to the AAP-Congress poll alliance in certain states, he said Congress leaders are holding the ''jhadoo'' (broomstick, the Aam Aadmi Party's poll symbol) in Delhi and Haryana, but claiming that ''jhadoowala chor hai'' in Punjab, where the two parties are contesting the election against each other.

The prime minister reiterated his claim that the Congress will redistribute the reservation meant for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) on the basis of religion, and alleged that the opposition party wants to snatch the quota for Dalits in jobs and education.

''The Congress has nothing to do with women, farmers and youngsters. For the Congress, its vote bank is everything,'' he said.

He also slammed the opposition party for saying it will scrap the Citizenship (Amendment) Act if it comes to power.

Seeking to strike an emotional chord with Sikhs, Modi said it was his government that brought the ''saroops'' of the Guru Granth Sahib with full respect from Afghanistan.

He said it was his government that started observing ''Vir Bal Diwas'' to commemorate the martyrdom of the sons of 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh.

Modi said the Ram temple in Ayodhya was built after a 500-year wait. ''The entire country is happy, but Congress leaders utter insulting words about the temple,'' he said.

The prime minister said only 17 days are left for June 4, when the Lok Sabha poll results will be announced.

The Congress and its partners in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) have drawn a blank in the first four phases of polling, he claimed.

''When there is a dhakad government in the country, the enemy thinks 100 times before doing anything,'' Modi said.

He said Pakistan, which earlier had bombs in its hands, is now holding on to a ''begging bowl''.

The Congress never cared about the small needs of the country's soldiers, including their clothes, shoes and bullet-proof jackets, he said.

''India is now selling to other countries weapons that it used to buy from them,'' the prime minister said.

He accused the Congress of betraying the ex-servicemen and keeping the ''One Rank, One Pension'' issue lingering for four decades, and said it was his government that fulfilled the promise made to them.

India has a lot to offer to the world in the field of nutrition, Modi said, adding that he wants to take the ''jowar'' and ''bajra'' grown by the farmers of Haryana to the world.

Voting for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase of the seven-phase election on May 25.

Among those present at the Ambala rally were former Haryana chief minister and the BJP's Lok Sabha poll candidate from Karnal, Manohar Lal Khattar, the party's Ambala and Kurukshetra candidates, Banto Kataria and Naveen Jindal.

Earlier, Modi paid tributes to former Union minister Rattan Lal Kataria.

Saturday marked the death anniversary of Kataria, who represented Ambala in the Lok Sabha. His wife Banto Kataria is the BJP's Lok Sabha poll candidate from the seat this time.

