5 railway stations in Odisha's Sundargarh LS seat to be made world class: Vaishnaw

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said five stations falling under the Sundargarh Lok Sabha constituency in Odisha will be redeveloped as world-class ones.

Bimlagarh, Rajgangpur, Panposh, Rourkela and Hemgir are going to become world-class railway stations, he said while speaking to media persons during campaigning for BJP candidate in the Bonai assembly segment. Asked about the status of the Talcher-Bimlagarh railway link, he said, “It will be completed soon. This year, Rs 550 crore has been provided in the budget for the new railway line. The state government is not providing the required land for this important link. But we are working on it.” Over 28 km of the new railway line on the Talcher-Bimlagarh route has been completed. ''The railway tracks have come up to Samal from Talcher and this year the link up to Khamar will be completed. From the Bimlagarh side, the work needs to be expedited but it depends on the availability of land,'' the railway minister said. Around 100 4G mobile towers have been set up in the Bonai area, he added.

“Odisha has got a special place in the PM’s heart. Modi ji is always serious about Odisha’s development and how the dreams of the Odias are fulfilled,” Vaishnaw said. He exuded confidence that the BJP will form the government in Odisha in this election.

The second round of the simultaneous elections to five Lok Sabha seats and 35 assembly seats in Odisha will be held on May 20. BJP leader and veteran Bollywood actress Hema Malini on Saturday campaigned for Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and local MLA candidate Subash Panigrahi in Deogarh district. She also joined the campaigning trail in the Pallahara assembly segment in the Dhenkanal district.

Malini said the people of Odisha have made their mindset to elect Pradhan in Deogarh, and the BJP to form double-engine governments in the state and at the Centre. The term ''double engine'' is used by BJP leaders to refer to the party being in power at the Centre as well as in a state.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma sought votes for the BJP nominees in Bhubaneswar and Puri.

Odisha has 21 Lok Sabha seats and 147 assembly constituencies.

