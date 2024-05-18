Left Menu

Modi, Shah, Rajnath Singh to campaign in Odisha from Sunday

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-05-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 22:01 IST
Modi, Shah, Rajnath Singh to campaign in Odisha from Sunday
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are scheduled to address election meetings in Odisha in the next three days, a senior BJP leader said on Saturday.

The defence minister will address three meetings on Sunday at Rairakhol, Patna and Khurda, Odisha BJP vice-president Golak Mohapatra said.

Modi will reach Bhubaneswar at 7 pm on Sunday and hold an hour-long review meeting with the party workers at the state BJP office.

The prime minister is scheduled to hold a road show in Puri at 8 am after having a 'darshan' of Lord Jagannath at the 12th-century shrine on Monday.

Then he will address two public meetings - one in Angul at 9.30 am and the other in Cuttack at 11.30 am.

On May 21, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a roadshow in Sambalpur before addressing poll rallies at Keonjhar, Parjang and Nayagarh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Amgen drug for small cell lung cancer; US unveils proposal to ease restrictions on marijuana and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Amgen drug for small cell lung cancer; ...

 Global
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sports Network's UEFA EURO 2024 Promo

Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sport...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024