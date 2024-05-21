Tripura Pradesh Adivasi Congress delegation demands State Govt to halt implementation of CAA

In a significant political move and to safeguard the interests of the indigenous people of Tripura, a delegation of Pradesh Adivasi Congress led by Chairman Shabd Kumar Jamatia placed a deputation to the chief secretary JK Sinha demanding to immediately halt the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state. The deputation reflects the concerns and opposition of the tribal community towards the CAA, which has been a contentious issue across the nation. Shabda Kumar Jamatia, highlighting the grievances of the indigenous people, stated that the act threatens the demographic balance and cultural integrity of the tribal regions in Tripura.

Former state Congress president Dibachandra Hrangkhwal and former minister Manindra Reang were also present during the submission, showing solidarity and support for the cause. The delegation emphasised the potential negative impacts of the CAA on the tribal population, urging the Chief Secretary to convey their apprehensions to the Central Government.

The Tribal Congress leaders reiterated their commitment to safeguarding the rights and heritage of the indigenous communities in Tripura. They called for the immediate reconsideration of the CAA notification to ensure that the interests of the tribal populace are adequately protected. The Chief Secretary assured the delegation that their concerns would be duly noted and forwarded to the appropriate authorities. The event marks a crucial step in the ongoing dialogue between the tribal communities and the government regarding the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Tripura.

Earlier on Monday, TPCC president Ashish Saha said that his party will oppose the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state. He stated that they are strongly opposed to CAA implementation in states.

"In our state for the first time, the opposition to CAA was done by the tribal youth federations, but now as Tipra Motha has joined the BJP, we will strongly oppose the implementation and will organise greater protests against this," said Saha. Notably, Tripura is preparing to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) despite the Act not applying to the state's Autonomous District Councils (ADCs).

The Sixth Schedule of the Indian constitution gives tribal communities considerable autonomy; the States of Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, and Mizoram are autonomous regions under the Sixth Schedule. The District Council and the Regional Council under the Sixth Schedule have real power to make laws, and possibilities on the various legislative subjects, receiving grants-in-aid from the Consolidated Fund of India to meet the costs of schemes for development, health care, education, roads and regulatory powers under state control.

The mandate towards devolution, deconcentration and divestment determines the protection of their customs, better economic development and most importantly, ethnic security. For those seeking Indian citizenship under the CAA, applications can be submitted online through the Citizenship Online website or via a mobile app.

The Act allows Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Christians, Parsis, and Buddhists from neighbouring countries (Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan) who entered India before December 31, 2014, to apply for citizenship after verification. (ANI)

