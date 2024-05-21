Left Menu

Graffiti Incident: Man Sought for Messages Targeting Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi Police investigate graffiti targeting CM Arvind Kejriwal, captured on CCTV. Ankit Goel, suspected of scribbling messages and sharing them on Instagram, is being sought. AAP accuses BJP and seeks Election Commission meeting.

The Delhi Police probing the graffiti incident targeting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said a man has been captured in CCTV cameras scribbling the messages.

The police on Monday registered an FIR and started a probe after graffiti bearing the AAP national convenor's name was found scribbled inside metro trains and at stations.

''A young man is caught writing on the signboards and coaches in the CCTV footage. He is suspected to be the same man who had shared the photographs of the graffiti on his Instagram account,'' an officer said.

He said the police collected the footage from the Patel Nagar, Ramesh Nagar and Rajiv Chowk metro stations on Tuesday.

The police officer said pictures of certain messages scribbled inside metro trains and at stations were shared through the Instagram account ''ankit.goel_91''.

One of the graffiti inside a metro train read, ''Kejriwal Dilli Chhor Dijiye (Kejriwal, leave Delhi). Please. Otherwise, you will have to remember three slaps, which you planted (sic) before the election. Now the real and actual punch/slap will be there soon. Today's meeting at Jhandewalan.... Ankit.Goel_91'' The officer said the person, Ankit Goel, whose Instagram account has been used for sharing the pictures of the graffiti, is being searched.

It is suspected Goel scribbled the graffiti and posted pictures of those on his account for fame but the actual reason will be known once he is interrogated, the officer added.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday accused the BJP of being behind the graffiti and sought time from the Election Commission for a meeting on the issue.

