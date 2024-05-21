Rudy Giuliani Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Charges in Arizona
Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani pleaded not guilty to nine felony charges related to attempts to overturn the 2020 election loss in Arizona. Giuliani appeared remotely for the arraignment in a Phoenix courtroom, with the trial set for October.
PTI | Phoenix | Updated: 21-05-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 22:39 IST
- Country:
- United States
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani pleaded not guilty Tuesday to nine felony charges stemming from his role in an effort to overturn Donald Trump's 2020 election loss in Arizona to Joe Biden.
Giuliani appeared remotely for the arraignment that was held in a Phoenix courtroom. His trial will be held in October.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indiana Primary Election Results: Donald Trump, Joe Biden projected to win
Police Break Up Pro-Palestinian Protests at Penn, MIT, and Arizona, Arresting Over 40
TSMC says no damage to its Arizona facilities after incident
TSMC says no damage to its Arizona facilities after incident
Rudy Giuliani Ordered to Post $10,000 Bond in Arizona Election Fraud Case