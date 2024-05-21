"He brought bad name to Deve Gowda's family; should resign": Kumaraswamy lashes out at DK Shivakumar

Continuing his attack on Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar over the alleged 'obscene video' case, Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday that the latter should immediately resign from the post. Kumaraswamy said that Shivakumar's role is clear in the case and he should resign.

"He brought a bad name to the family of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and should resign immediately," he said. "Pen Drive creator Karthik Gowda brought these videos to DK Shivakumar first. On that occasion, Hassan's candidate for his party (Shreyas M Patel) was also there. It is not right to keep him in the cabinet despite all these involvements in the case. It is clear that he has misused his power," Kumaraswamy added.

The JD(S) leader further complained that the government should not provide protection to such culprits and that the ED and government, including the CM, have come to their rescue due to the tragedy. "It is well known what the conspiracy of DK Shivakumar is for political selfishness and to win elections," Kumaraswamy said.

He also warned that if the government protects this disgraced minister today, it will have to pay a heavy price. "I have said from the beginning that anyone who has done wrong should be punished. We are not going to protect the guilty. However, looking at the way the government is acting in this matter, there is a conspiracy to exterminate Deve Gowda's family politically," he added.

Further, he asked JD(S) absconding MP Prajwal Revanna, who is also the main accused in the case to come back and face the investigation. "I have already requested Prajwal to come back. I have given a message to come and appear before the SIT wherever he is. I am not in contact with Prajwal. For that reason, I have appealed publicly through the media. I am also hoping that he will come back. If you have respect for Deve Gowda and our party workers, come back," Kumaraswamy said.

Launching attacks against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the JD(S) leader said that the investigation team has leaked information that a man's face is not visible in the videos. "The Chief Minister has made Prajwal, who is the accused, a criminal. Now Prajwal is in an accused position. Where else has he been proven guilty? The investigation team itself has leaked information to the media that the man's face is not visible in the videos. Does the CM not know this? We suspended him from the party as soon as we heard against him, saying that morals should be preserved. We have not committed fraud like Siddaramaiah," Kumaraswamy said.

"CM should not talk so lightly. They are shying away from answering our questions. This case is being used for publicity. An investigation is not going on to get justice for anyone. This is not an SIT team. It's a fine SIT! It was created for pleasure," Kumaraswamy added. (ANI)

