"Change will be witnessed in North East Delhi": Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar

Manoj Tiwari, secured 53.90 per cent of the votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

ANI | Updated: 21-05-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 23:08 IST
Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar said on Tuesday that North East Delhi sitting MP Manoj Tiwari was never seen in the constituency in last 10 years and a change will be witnessed in the area this time. Kanhaiya said, "The people of North East Delhi are saying that Manoj Tiwari has not been seen in 10 years. Manoj Tiwari has not done any work for the people here in the past 10 years. People are saying that they will change the MP who does not work. Change will be witnessed in the North East Delhi."

Meanwhile, one person has been arrested in connection with an alleged assault on Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar during a meeting at the AAP office in New Usmanpur, police said on Tuesday. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police North-East, Joy Tirkey, the accused has been identified as Ajay Kumar alias Ranbir Bhatti (41).

Notably, Congress Kanhaiya Kumar is in the electoral fray against BJP's incumbent MP Manoj Tiwari in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Manoj Tiwari, secured 53.90 per cent of the votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress is contesting the Lok Sabha elections in an alliance with the AAP in Delhi. As part of the seat-sharing arrangement, the Congress is contesting three seats while AAP has fielded candidates from four constituencies in Delhi. North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 7 parliamentary constituencies in New Delhi. It is a general category parliament seat that comprises part of Central Delhi district and entire North East Delhi district and part of Shahdara district.

Voting in Delhi for all seven Lok Sabha seats will be held in a single phase on May 25. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

