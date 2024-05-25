Left Menu

Culture policy review committee submits report to Maharashtra government

A committee set up for a review of the Maharashtra governments cultural policy submitted its final report on Saturday.The panel, headed by BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, handed over the report to culture minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, an official release said. Its recommendations will be incorporated in the new policy, the minister said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-05-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 22:23 IST
A committee set up for a review of the Maharashtra government's cultural policy submitted its final report on Saturday.

The panel, headed by BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, handed over the report to culture minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, an official release said. Its recommendations will be incorporated in the new policy, the minister said. Sahastrabuddhe was appointed as working president of the committee which was asked to review the existing policy of 2010.

