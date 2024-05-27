"Congress will definitely clean sweep the elections in Punjab," says Charanjit Singh Channi

Former Chief Minister of Punjab and Congress candidate Charanjit Singh Channi from Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat has expressed his confidence about Congress dominantly winning the elections in Punjab. He also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party government for the migration of youths and drug infiltration in Punjab.

Speaking with ANI, Charanjit Singh Channi said, "Congress will definitely clean sweep the elections in Punjab, as the central government of BJP has always tried to downgrade the public of Punjab. The economy of Punjab is mostly agrarian and the people of Punjab are distressed from their anti-farmer policies and this is the reason why they will choose Congress." Responding to the questions of drug infiltration and migration of youths of Punjab, Channi said, "It was their government in the centre from past 10 years, what have they done? It was their responsibility to stop drug activities on the border and prevent youth from migrating."

He also slammed Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, accusing them of running a drug racket in the state. He stated, "On-duty officers are attacked by drug peddlers. The whole racket is flourishing with the support of Aam Aadmi Party MLAs in the state. The one that supported drug peddlers earlier, is now in BJP. They are responsible for drug infiltration." Earlier, on Sunday, in a major breakthrough against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks, Punjab Police and Border Security Force, in a joint operation, busted an international drug smuggling module and arrested seven drug smugglers in Punjab's Fazilka.

In the operation, the police seized 5.47 Kg pure grade heroin and Rs 1.7 lakh in cash from the arrested seven persons. Fazilka Police & BSF, in a joint operation, have busted an International Narco smuggling module and arrested 7 drug smugglers with the seizure of 5.47 Kg pure grade Heroin, Rs1.7 lakh drug money, 40 cartridges and more," Gaurav Yadav, Punjab Director General of Police posted on X. (ANI)

