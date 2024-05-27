Left Menu

India Stands with Papua New Guinea Amid Tragedy

India expresses solidarity with Papua New Guinea as External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar extends condolences for the tragic landslide that killed over 2,000 people. Jaishankar conveyed his deep sadness and support for the government's efforts during this challenging period.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2024 23:42 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 23:42 IST
India stands in solidarity with the people of Papua New Guinea in this difficult time, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Monday condoling the loss of lives in a massive landslide in the island nation.

Over 2,000 people were killed in the landslide in Papua New Guinea on May 24, according to media reports from that country.

''Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in Papua New Guinea following the recent landslide,'' Jaishankar said on 'X'.

''Our thoughts are with the Government and the people. India stands in solidarity with our friends at this difficult time,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

