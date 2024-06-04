Arunachal Pradesh Election: Vote Counting Begins, Results Awaited

On Tuesday morning, officials commenced the counting of votes for two Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh.

The polling, carried out on April 19, covered the Arunachal East and Arunachal West parliamentary constituencies, marking an important event in the state's political landscape.

As the votes are tallied, the region awaits the results with bated breath.

