Assam Assembly Elections: BJP Leads in 6 Seats, Congress Ahead in 4

In the early trends of the Assam Assembly elections, the BJP is leading in six Lok Sabha seats while the opposition Congress is ahead in four, according to TV reports. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa are among the key BJP candidates leading in the initial rounds.

Congress's prominent candidates like Gaurav Gogoi in Jorhat and sitting Nagaon MP Prodyut Bordoloi are making significant leads. Meanwhile, AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal and BJP's Jorhat MP Topon Gogoi are trailing.

Officials have stated that the counting of votes in EVM will commence after the postal ballot counting is finalized. The comprehensive counting process involves 152 halls across 52 centers with over 5,800 personnel and 64 general observers on duty.

The polling, which was conducted in three phases on April 19, April 26, and May 7, saw the NDA alliance contesting all 14 seats, with BJP contesting in 11. Congress, part of the 16-party UOFA, contested 13 seats.

