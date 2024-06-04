Left Menu

Assam Assembly Elections: BJP Leads in 6 Seats, Congress Ahead in 4

The initial trends of the Assam Assembly elections show the BJP leading in six seats and Congress ahead in four. Notable candidates include Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Congress's Gaurav Gogoi. The counting of votes will proceed after the postal ballots. Polling occurred in three phases.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 04-06-2024 09:37 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 09:37 IST
Assam Assembly Elections: BJP Leads in 6 Seats, Congress Ahead in 4
  • Country:
  • India

In the early trends of the Assam Assembly elections, the BJP is leading in six Lok Sabha seats while the opposition Congress is ahead in four, according to TV reports. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa are among the key BJP candidates leading in the initial rounds.

Congress's prominent candidates like Gaurav Gogoi in Jorhat and sitting Nagaon MP Prodyut Bordoloi are making significant leads. Meanwhile, AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal and BJP's Jorhat MP Topon Gogoi are trailing.

Officials have stated that the counting of votes in EVM will commence after the postal ballot counting is finalized. The comprehensive counting process involves 152 halls across 52 centers with over 5,800 personnel and 64 general observers on duty.

The polling, which was conducted in three phases on April 19, April 26, and May 7, saw the NDA alliance contesting all 14 seats, with BJP contesting in 11. Congress, part of the 16-party UOFA, contested 13 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Telemedicine and Beyond: Transforming Public Healthcare in Peru with Digital Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024