Left Menu

Assam's Verdict: BJP Secures Massive Mandate as NDA Soars to New Heights

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his gratitude to the people of Assam for granting a massive mandate of 11 out of 14 seats to the BJP and its allies in the state. The NDA has improved its vote share significantly, marking a transformative period for Assam's political landscape.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 04-06-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 20:53 IST
Assam's Verdict: BJP Secures Massive Mandate as NDA Soars to New Heights
Himanta Biswa Sarma
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his heartfelt thanks to the people of Assam for delivering a significant verdict of 11 out of 14 seats in favor of the BJP and its allies.

'I bow down to the people of Assam for blessing @BJP4Assam and our valued NDA partners with a massive mandate,' Sarma posted on 'X'.

The NDA's overall vote share surged to nearly 46 per cent, a notable rise from previous years' figures. Despite a 40 per cent minority population, the alliance leads in 90 of 126 assembly segments, demonstrating remarkable progress. Sarma emphasized this success as a vote for Assam's ongoing transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024