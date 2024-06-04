Assam's Verdict: BJP Secures Massive Mandate as NDA Soars to New Heights
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his gratitude to the people of Assam for granting a massive mandate of 11 out of 14 seats to the BJP and its allies in the state. The NDA has improved its vote share significantly, marking a transformative period for Assam's political landscape.
- Country:
- India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his heartfelt thanks to the people of Assam for delivering a significant verdict of 11 out of 14 seats in favor of the BJP and its allies.
'I bow down to the people of Assam for blessing @BJP4Assam and our valued NDA partners with a massive mandate,' Sarma posted on 'X'.
The NDA's overall vote share surged to nearly 46 per cent, a notable rise from previous years' figures. Despite a 40 per cent minority population, the alliance leads in 90 of 126 assembly segments, demonstrating remarkable progress. Sarma emphasized this success as a vote for Assam's ongoing transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
ANC's Election Fate: CSIR Projects 42% Vote Share
BJP Faces Vote Share Decline Amid Congress and Samajwadi Gains in 2023
South Africa's ANC Faces Significant Vote Share Drop in Recent Election
Congress Gains Ground in Haryana as BJP Vote Share Drops
In a first, BJP crosses 10 per cent vote share-mark in Tamil Nadu; so far gets 10.21 percent.