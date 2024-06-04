Assam's Verdict: BJP Secures Massive Mandate as NDA Soars to New Heights

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his heartfelt thanks to the people of Assam for delivering a significant verdict of 11 out of 14 seats in favor of the BJP and its allies.

'I bow down to the people of Assam for blessing @BJP4Assam and our valued NDA partners with a massive mandate,' Sarma posted on 'X'.

The NDA's overall vote share surged to nearly 46 per cent, a notable rise from previous years' figures. Despite a 40 per cent minority population, the alliance leads in 90 of 126 assembly segments, demonstrating remarkable progress. Sarma emphasized this success as a vote for Assam's ongoing transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

