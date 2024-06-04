Left Menu

Nisith Pramanik's Political Downfall: From Union Minister to Defeated Candidate

Nisith Pramanik, a former Union minister and BJP leader in West Bengal, lost his seat in the Cooch Behar constituency to TMC’s Jagadish Chandra Basunia by over 39,000 votes. Once a stronghold for the BJP, this region saw a significant vote swing in favor of the TMC.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-06-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 21:57 IST
Nisith Pramanik's Political Downfall: From Union Minister to Defeated Candidate
Nisith Pramanik
  • Country:
  • India

Nisith Pramanik, a former Union minister and prominent BJP figure in West Bengal, faced a surprising defeat in the Cooch Behar constituency. According to Election Commission sources, Pramanik lost to TMC's Jagadish Chandra Basunia by over 39,000 votes, marking a major upset for the BJP in the state.

The defeat allowed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to establish a strong presence in north Bengal, an area previously dominated by the BJP. Notably, Pramanik, who had earned a significant win in the 2019 general elections, experienced a drastic shift in voter support.

Pramanik, who had served as a Union minister of state in the home ministry and the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, saw his political influence wane amidst numerous criminal cases. Despite his rapid rise within the BJP, his loss is seen as a critical juncture for the party's strategy in West Bengal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024