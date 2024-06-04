Nisith Pramanik's Political Downfall: From Union Minister to Defeated Candidate

Nisith Pramanik, a former Union minister and prominent BJP figure in West Bengal, faced a surprising defeat in the Cooch Behar constituency. According to Election Commission sources, Pramanik lost to TMC's Jagadish Chandra Basunia by over 39,000 votes, marking a major upset for the BJP in the state.

The defeat allowed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to establish a strong presence in north Bengal, an area previously dominated by the BJP. Notably, Pramanik, who had earned a significant win in the 2019 general elections, experienced a drastic shift in voter support.

Pramanik, who had served as a Union minister of state in the home ministry and the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, saw his political influence wane amidst numerous criminal cases. Despite his rapid rise within the BJP, his loss is seen as a critical juncture for the party's strategy in West Bengal.

