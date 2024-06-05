Jitan Ram Manjhi arrives in Delhi to attend NDA meeting

Jitan Ram Manjhi, the founder of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), arrived here in the National Capital on Wednesday to attend a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance, a day after the Lok Sabha election results. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi submitted his resignation, along with his council of ministers, to President Droupadi Murmu ahead of the formation of the next Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government.

This will pave the way for the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha, which ran from 2019 to 2024. The President accepted the resignation and requested PM Modi and the Council of Ministers to continue till the new Government assumes office.

This came after the Cabinet meeting held here in the national capital on Wednesday. The meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recommended the dissolution of the cabinet whose term ends on June 16. According to the sources, as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Janata Dal-United (JDU), the potential "kingmakers" have given the green signal, the formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government and the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi is likely to take place on June 8.

Both parties are expected to submit formal letters of support to the BJP during a meeting of the alliance which is scheduled to be held later today.The meeting of the newly elected MPs of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be held on June 7 in the national capital, sources said. According to the sources, discussions will be held on the government formation by the NDA.As per the results of the Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission of India has declared results for 542 of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP winning 240 seats and the Congress 99.

The BJP victory tally was much lower than its 2019 tally of 303 and the 282 seats it had won in 2014. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth, winning 99 seats compared to 52 that it had won in 2019 and 44 seats in 2014. The INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions from exit polls.Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term, but the BJP will need to rely on the support of other parties in his coalition - JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP's chief Chandrababu Naidu.

The BJP fell 32 seats short of the 272 majority mark after votes polled in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were counted. For the first time, since the Bharatiya Janata Party swept to power in 2014, it did not secure a majority on its own. Meanwhile, the opposition INDIA bloc will also meet today with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge calling alliance leaders for the meet at his house. Having witnessed a favourable outcome in the LS polls, the leaders of the INDIA bloc will strategize their next move. (ANI)

