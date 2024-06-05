Congress Claims Mandate Rejection: PM Modi Accused of Sabotaging People's Vote

The Congress party on Wednesday contended that the latest Lok Sabha results reflect a significant mandate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They accused him of undermining the people's will.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized the 'caretaker Prime Minister,' asserting Modi's government has not been consecutively re-elected with a large mandate since 1962. Ramesh juxtaposed Modi's seat count with historical data, citing Nehru's wins.

Ramesh highlighted a post-election parallel from 1989, questioning Modi's morality in facing India's rejection. Meanwhile, Modi resigned, and the Union cabinet recommended dissolving the current Lok Sabha. Ramesh's critique included Modi's stance on caste census and ongoing political maneuverings.

