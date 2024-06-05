Left Menu

Congress Claims Mandate Rejection: PM Modi Accused of Sabotaging People's Vote

The Congress alleges that the Lok Sabha results indicate a clear mandate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of sabotaging the people's mandate. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticizes Modi's claims of consecutive wins, highlighting historical election data and questioning Modi's moral integrity.

Narendra Modi
The Congress party on Wednesday contended that the latest Lok Sabha results reflect a significant mandate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They accused him of undermining the people's will.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized the 'caretaker Prime Minister,' asserting Modi's government has not been consecutively re-elected with a large mandate since 1962. Ramesh juxtaposed Modi's seat count with historical data, citing Nehru's wins.

Ramesh highlighted a post-election parallel from 1989, questioning Modi's morality in facing India's rejection. Meanwhile, Modi resigned, and the Union cabinet recommended dissolving the current Lok Sabha. Ramesh's critique included Modi's stance on caste census and ongoing political maneuverings.

