Dilip Ghosh Alleges Internal Politics Behind BJP's Stagnation in West Bengal

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh suggests 'conspiracy and backbiting' played a role in his electoral defeat and the party's struggles in West Bengal post-2021 assembly elections. Ghosh, who fought from Bardhaman-Durgapur, questions the party's strategy after their momentum fizzled, urging further investigation into the reasons behind the stagnation.

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh, in a candid conversation, hinted at underlying conspiracies and backbiting affecting his electoral performance and his party's stagnation in West Bengal post-2021 elections. Ghosh, who contested from Bardhaman-Durgapur, attributed his loss to TMC's Kirti Azad by 1.37 lakh votes to internal party issues.

Discussing his constituency change, Ghosh noted the challenges faced and reiterated his dedication, stating, 'I am a disciplined worker. My party asked me to contest the election, and I contested.' He emphasized the need to investigate why the party could not maintain its growth momentum.

Highlighting the BJP's drop from 18 to 12 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, Ghosh called for a thorough examination of the party's strategies and performance since the last assembly polls. 'Everything should be discussed,' he asserted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

