Tensions Rise Within Samajwadi Party: Tazeen Fatima Criticizes Newly Elected MP Nadvi

Tensions within the Samajwadi Party have come to light as Tazeen Fatima, wife of imprisoned leader Azam Khan, sharply criticized newly elected MP from Rampur, Mohibullah Nadvi, over his comments regarding her husband's jail term.

Speaking to reporters, Nadvi, who recently secured a win in Rampur by a margin of nearly 90,000 votes, stated, 'People are sent to jail for correction. Jail is a correctional facility and I can only pray for Azam Khan.' Fatima responded by saying, 'He (Nadvi) should not have made such a statement. It shows that he has a lot of experience about going to jails.'

Nadvi's nomination by the SP, which bypassed Azam Khan's preferred candidate, Asim Raja, has further fueled the internal discord. Adding to the criticism, Ruchi Vira, the SP candidate victorious in the Moradabad Lok Sabha seat, visited Khan's residence and echoed Fatima's sentiments, emphasizing Khan's significant contributions to the party.

