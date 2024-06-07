Global Leaders Unite for Peace in Gaza
U.S. President Joe Biden, along with leaders from Germany, France, and Britain, reaffirmed their support for a comprehensive deal to achieve an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The deal also aims for the release of hostages and a significant increase in humanitarian assistance.
U.S. President Joe Biden and the leaders of Germany, France and Britain re-affirmed their support for Biden's deal for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, on the margins of the D-Day anniversary events in France, they said in a statement.
"The Leaders ... reaffirmed their full support for the comprehensive deal outlined by President Biden that would lead to an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all the hostages, a significant and sustained increase in humanitarian assistance ... and an enduring end to the crisis," they said in a joint statement published by Britain.
