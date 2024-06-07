Left Menu

Odisha's Wealthy Lawmakers: 73% of MLAs Are 'Crorepatis' in 2024

A report reveals that 73% of newly elected MLAs in Odisha are 'crorepatis', indicating a rise from 2019. BJD's Sanatan Mahakud tops the list with assets worth Rs 227.67 crore. The report also highlights criminal cases against many MLAs and a decrease in women representation in the assembly.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-06-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 14:31 IST
Odisha's Wealthy Lawmakers: 73% of MLAs Are 'Crorepatis' in 2024
  • Country:
  • India

A comprehensive report has unveiled that a staggering 73% of Odisha's newly elected MLAs in 2024 are 'crorepatis', showcasing an increase from the 2019 elections. The BJD's Sanatan Mahakud emerges as the wealthiest legislator with total assets amounting to Rs 227.67 crore.

The Odisha Assembly, comprising 147 members, saw 95 'crorepati' MLAs elected in 2019, while the figure now stands significantly higher. Political contributors to this increase include 52 MLAs from BJP, 43 from BJD, 9 from Congress, 1 from CPI (M), and 2 independents.

However, the wealth data isn't the only notable aspect; the report also highlights criminal charges. A significant 67 MLAs face serious criminal cases, with many from BJP and BJD. Moreover, female representation in the assembly has dropped to 11 from 13 in the previous term.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Revolution: How Biomass and Ammonia are Transforming Coal Power Plants

Pathways to Hope: Tackling Legal Barriers to End the HIV Epidemic by 2030

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024