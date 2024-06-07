Odisha's Wealthy Lawmakers: 73% of MLAs Are 'Crorepatis' in 2024

A comprehensive report has unveiled that a staggering 73% of Odisha's newly elected MLAs in 2024 are 'crorepatis', showcasing an increase from the 2019 elections. The BJD's Sanatan Mahakud emerges as the wealthiest legislator with total assets amounting to Rs 227.67 crore.

The Odisha Assembly, comprising 147 members, saw 95 'crorepati' MLAs elected in 2019, while the figure now stands significantly higher. Political contributors to this increase include 52 MLAs from BJP, 43 from BJD, 9 from Congress, 1 from CPI (M), and 2 independents.

However, the wealth data isn't the only notable aspect; the report also highlights criminal charges. A significant 67 MLAs face serious criminal cases, with many from BJP and BJD. Moreover, female representation in the assembly has dropped to 11 from 13 in the previous term.

