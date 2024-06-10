Shivraj Singh Chouhan: From 4-time CM to National Agriculture Minister
Senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been appointed as the Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet. Known as 'mama', Chouhan, with his extensive political experience and deep rural connections, is expected to address agricultural challenges effectively.
In a noteworthy political development, senior BJP stalwart Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a four-time former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, has made his national entry as the Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's newly formed Cabinet.
Chouhan, affectionately known to the masses as 'mama' and 'paon-paon wale bhaiya', took the ministerial oath on Sunday, marking a prominent milestone in his expansive three-decade political career.
His profound governance experience and strong resonance with rural communities position him to potentially reinvigorate governmental efforts addressing the agricultural sector's pressing challenges.
The BJP leader's meticulously crafted 'son of the soil' persona, along with his consistent advocacy for farmers, villagers, women, and children, underscores the significance of his new role. Last year, despite not securing the Chief Minister's position for a fifth term, Chouhan won the Vidisha Lok Sabha seat for the sixth time, with a record margin of 8.21 lakh votes, challenging notions of his decline.
Prime Minister Modi's commendation of Chouhan's contributions and popularity at a pre-Lok Sabha election rally presaged his anticipated entry into the Union Cabinet.
Born on March 5, 1959, in a farming family in Jait village, Sehore district, Chouhan's political journey commenced with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at age 13. His political ascent began with his 1990 election to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly from Budhni, followed by his tenure as a Member of Parliament beginning in 1991, securing the Vidisha seat consecutively in subsequent elections.
