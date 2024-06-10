Prime Minister Modi Retains Key Ministers in Cabinet Reshuffle
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has retained key ministers including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, and S. Jaishankar in a cabinet reshuffle. The new cabinet includes notable figures such as Shivraj Singh Chouhan and J P Nadda, continuing their ministry roles, reflecting trust in key members driving policies.
In a move signaling continuity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi upheld the roles of key ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, and S. Jaishankar in his latest cabinet reshuffle. The quartet, overseeing Home, Defence, Finance, and External Affairs, respectively, are pivotal members of the Cabinet Committee on Security, headed by the Prime Minister.
New faces also bolstered the cabinet. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the ex-chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, now heads Agriculture and Rural Development, while BJP President J P Nadda returns to helm the Health Ministry.
Nitin Gadkari continues to lead the Road Transport and Highways Ministry, reflecting his instrumental role in expanding India's highway network. Other significant appointments include Manohar Lal Khattar for Housing and Urban Affairs, and Power Ministries. Additionally, Ashwini Vaishnaw retains Railways and IT, gaining Information and Broadcasting.
