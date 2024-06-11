Left Menu

BJP Gears Up for Organizational Shakeup with New Membership Drive

The BJP is preparing for extensive organizational changes with a new membership drive and internal polls leading to the election of a new party president. Incumbent J P Nadda's extended tenure ends on June 30, and a recent constitutional amendment allows the Parliamentary Board to extend his term or appoint a working president.

Updated: 11-06-2024 19:27 IST
The BJP is set to initiate significant organizational changes, including the launch of a fresh membership drive and internal polls across states, ultimately leading to the election of a new party president.

J P Nadda's extended tenure ends on June 30, but a recent amendment in the BJP's constitution allows its Parliamentary Board to decide on his term in 'emergency' situations. It is likely that Nadda's term may be extended until the election process for his successor is complete, or a 'working president' may be appointed to steady the ship in the interim.

This shakeup comes as the BJP faces crucial assembly elections in various states and seeks to galvanize its organizational base after subpar electoral performance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision not to keep Nadda as a Cabinet minister signals a clear need for dedicated leadership within the party, though the choices for a permanent successor remain uncertain.

