CISF Constable Kulwinder Kaur Stands Firm Post Kangana Ranaut Slap

CISF Constable Kulwinder Kaur has no regrets about slapping actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, her brother Sher Singh Mahiwal confirmed on Tuesday.

Mahiwal, an organising secretary of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee in Kapurthala, revealed that his sister was deeply upset by Kangana's previous comments on the farmers' protest.

In a video message, Mahiwal said he had discussed the incident with Kaur, and she felt justified in her actions, expressing no remorse.

The incident took place on June 6 at Chandigarh airport, where Ranaut accused Kaur of hitting her in the face and abusing her during a security check. Ranaut later blamed increasing terrorism and extremism in Punjab for the altercation.

Mahiwal explained that had the Punjab government or the Centre taken action against Ranaut earlier for her comments, the incident might have been avoided.

Video footage circulating online shows Kaur expressing her frustrations post-incident, citing Kangana's remarks about farmers being paid to protest, a statement that enraged her as her own mother was among the protesters.

Following the altercation, the Mohali Police booked Kaur under sections 323 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertain to causing hurt and wrongful restraint.

