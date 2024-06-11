Far-Right National Rally Charges Ahead After European Elections Victory

Following a stunning victory at the European elections, France's far-right National Rally swiftly commenced its national campaign on Tuesday, led by the prominent Jordan Bardella. Bardella vowed to secure the largest possible majority in the forthcoming parliamentary vote.

President Emmanuel Macron's party faced a crushing defeat by the far right in the European Parliament elections, prompting opposition parties to hurriedly form alliances. Despite their ideological differences, both left and right factions united against Macron's leadership. On the left, a new coalition emerged comprising the Greens, Socialists, Communists, and Jean-Luc Mélenchon's France Unbowed, who have collectively vowed to resist joining forces with Macron's centrists.

Meanwhile, the National Rally's leader, Marine Le Pen, is consolidating power on the right ahead of the elections scheduled for June 30 and July 7. Her efforts include negotiating alliances with other right-wing groups and discussing policy goals with the conservative Republicans.

