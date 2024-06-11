Left Menu

Far-Right National Rally Charges Ahead After European Elections Victory

Buoyed by their triumph at the European elections, France's far-right National Rally has launched an aggressive national campaign. Led by Jordan Bardella, they aim for a significant parliamentary majority. In stark contrast, the left-wing factions have formed an alliance to prevent the National Rally from gaining control.

PTI | Nice | Updated: 11-06-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 21:17 IST
Far-Right National Rally Charges Ahead After European Elections Victory
  • Country:
  • France

Following a stunning victory at the European elections, France's far-right National Rally swiftly commenced its national campaign on Tuesday, led by the prominent Jordan Bardella. Bardella vowed to secure the largest possible majority in the forthcoming parliamentary vote.

President Emmanuel Macron's party faced a crushing defeat by the far right in the European Parliament elections, prompting opposition parties to hurriedly form alliances. Despite their ideological differences, both left and right factions united against Macron's leadership. On the left, a new coalition emerged comprising the Greens, Socialists, Communists, and Jean-Luc Mélenchon's France Unbowed, who have collectively vowed to resist joining forces with Macron's centrists.

Meanwhile, the National Rally's leader, Marine Le Pen, is consolidating power on the right ahead of the elections scheduled for June 30 and July 7. Her efforts include negotiating alliances with other right-wing groups and discussing policy goals with the conservative Republicans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024