Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima Dies in Plane Crash Alongside Nine Others

In a tragic incident, Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine other individuals were killed when their small military plane crashed in adverse weather in the northern part of the country, President Lazarus Chakwera announced on Tuesday.

The search for the plane, which went missing on Monday morning, ended after over 24 hours when the wreckage was discovered in dense forests and hilly terrain near Mzuzu. 'The plane was completely destroyed, and no one survived,' said Chakwera, expressing the nation's deep sorrow over the loss.

Chilima, remembered as a devoted father, husband, and a distinguished public servant, was traveling to Mzuzu to attend the funeral of a former minister. The crash has left Malawi in mourning, with both domestic and international communities responding to the tragedy.

