India Demands Halt on Recruitment of Nationals by Russian Army After Two Killed in Conflict

India on Tuesday issued a stern demand to Russia for an immediate halt on recruiting its citizens into the Russian Army following the confirmed deaths of two Indian nationals in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. This brings the death toll of Indian recruits to four.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed deep regret and condolences to the bereaved families. The Indian embassy in Moscow has urgently requested the Russian Ministry of Defence for the swift repatriation of the deceased's remains.

India has unequivocally stated that any further recruitment of its nationals by the Russian military is unacceptable and counterproductive to their strategic partnership. Senior Indian officials are pressing Russian authorities in both Moscow and New Delhi for the immediate release and safe return of all Indian nationals currently with the Russian forces.

