Pawan Kalyan Sworn In as Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan, the Janasena chief, was officially sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. In separate social media posts, Amit Shah and Chiranjeevi congratulated him and expressed optimism about the state’s future. Pawan Kalyan’s actor brother also extended his best wishes to the new cabinet.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 12-06-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 17:30 IST
Pawan Kalyan
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan was officially sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Telugu cinema superstar Chiranjeevi took to social media to congratulate him.

Amit Shah, expressing his confidence in the new government, tweeted, "Congratulations to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Shri @ncbn Ji, Deputy Chief Minister Shri @PawanKalyan ji, and all others who took the oath of office today. It is my firm belief that the NDA government will pivot the state of Andhra Pradesh to new heights of prosperity, fulfilling the aspirations and hopes of the people."

Chiranjeevi, in a similar vein, wished the new cabinet well and expressed his hope for the all-round development of Andhra Pradesh. "Best wishes to Deputy CM @PawanKalyan Konidala Pawan Kalyan and the rest of the cabinet," he stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

