Pawan Kalyan Sworn In as Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh

In a significant political development, Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan was officially sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Telugu cinema superstar Chiranjeevi took to social media to congratulate him.

Amit Shah, expressing his confidence in the new government, tweeted, "Congratulations to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Shri @ncbn Ji, Deputy Chief Minister Shri @PawanKalyan ji, and all others who took the oath of office today. It is my firm belief that the NDA government will pivot the state of Andhra Pradesh to new heights of prosperity, fulfilling the aspirations and hopes of the people."

Chiranjeevi, in a similar vein, wished the new cabinet well and expressed his hope for the all-round development of Andhra Pradesh. "Best wishes to Deputy CM @PawanKalyan Konidala Pawan Kalyan and the rest of the cabinet," he stated.

