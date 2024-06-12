Qatar PM Demands End to Gaza War, Urges Ceasefire

Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on Wednesday that there is a clear and firm call to end the war in Gaza.

The current proposal for a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave is the best way to bridge gaps between Hamas and Israel, he added. "We are witnessing a shift in this conflict in the recent period and there is a clear and firm call to end this war", Sheikh Mohammed said during a press conference in Doha with U.S. secretary of state Antony Blinken.

Asked about Israel and Hamas' commitment to the current proposal, he said both sides need to be pressured to reach an agreement and both have been counterproductive.

