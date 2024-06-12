Qatar PM Demands End to Gaza War, Urges Ceasefire
Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani called for an end to the Gaza war, emphasizing the current proposal for a ceasefire as the best solution. During a press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, he stressed the need for pressuring both Israel and Hamas to reach an agreement.
Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on Wednesday that there is a clear and firm call to end the war in Gaza.
The current proposal for a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave is the best way to bridge gaps between Hamas and Israel, he added. "We are witnessing a shift in this conflict in the recent period and there is a clear and firm call to end this war", Sheikh Mohammed said during a press conference in Doha with U.S. secretary of state Antony Blinken.
Asked about Israel and Hamas' commitment to the current proposal, he said both sides need to be pressured to reach an agreement and both have been counterproductive.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Spain's prime minister says Cabinet to recognise a Palestinian state as European Union rift with Israel widens, reports AP.
Escalation in Rafah: 16 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Condemns Israeli Attacks on Gaza
South Africa Condemns Israeli Attack Amid Genocide Accusations
Global Condemnation Over Civilians Toll in Rafah Amid Israeli Offensive