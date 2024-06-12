Left Menu

Qatar PM Demands End to Gaza War, Urges Ceasefire

Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani called for an end to the Gaza war, emphasizing the current proposal for a ceasefire as the best solution. During a press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, he stressed the need for pressuring both Israel and Hamas to reach an agreement.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 18:37 IST
Qatar PM Demands End to Gaza War, Urges Ceasefire
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani

Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on Wednesday that there is a clear and firm call to end the war in Gaza.

The current proposal for a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave is the best way to bridge gaps between Hamas and Israel, he added. "We are witnessing a shift in this conflict in the recent period and there is a clear and firm call to end this war", Sheikh Mohammed said during a press conference in Doha with U.S. secretary of state Antony Blinken.

Asked about Israel and Hamas' commitment to the current proposal, he said both sides need to be pressured to reach an agreement and both have been counterproductive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024