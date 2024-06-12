Inkatha Freedom Party to Join Government of National Unity in South Africa

In a significant development on Wednesday, the leader of South Africa's Inkatha Freedom Party, Velenkosini Hlabisa, confirmed that his party will join a proposed government of national unity. This decision marks a critical step toward resolving the political impasse after the African National Congress (ANC) lost its parliamentary majority in the recent election.

Hlabisa's announcement enhances the likelihood of forming a coalition government ahead of Friday's deadline, when the new Parliament is scheduled to convene for the first time since the May 29 election. The ANC, having been the ruling party for three decades, secured only 40 percent of the vote in this election and thus needs the support of other parties to govern and reelect President Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term.

This week, the ANC proposed a government of national unity, inviting all 17 parties in Parliament to participate. Although some parties have refused, the inclusion of the Democratic Alliance and the IFP would create a robust majority. Meanwhile, parties like the Economic Freedom Fighters and MK Party have opted out of the agreement, with MK challenging the election results and threatening to boycott the parliamentary session.

