Ajit Doval and P K Mishra Reappointed to Top Government Posts for Five Years

Ajit Doval and P K Mishra have been reappointed as National Security Adviser and principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, respectively, for a five-year term. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved these appointments, granting both officials Cabinet Minister rank. Doval, known for his pivotal roles in safeguarding national security, has been serving as NSA since 2014.

Updated: 13-06-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 21:55 IST
In a significant move, Spymaster Ajit Doval and seasoned bureaucrat P K Mishra were reappointed on Thursday as National Security Adviser and principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a five-year term.

Notably, this marks Doval's unprecedented third term in the top security role, underscoring his crucial contributions to national security, including the surgical strikes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the Balakot air strike. Meanwhile, Mishra continues his administrative oversight in his role as principal secretary, strengthening the Prime Minister's Office.

These appointments, effective from June 10, 2024, were sanctioned by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. Both Doval and Mishra will hold Cabinet Minister ranks, affirming their key roles in the Modi administration, the Personnel Ministry stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

