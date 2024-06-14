BJP Leaders Blamed for Defeat of MP Sudhakar Shrangare in Latur
BJP leaders allegedly ensured the defeat of their own MP, Sudhakar Shrangare, from the Latur Lok Sabha seat, claimed Sanjay Kamble, state working president of Bharatiya Dalit Panther. Shrangare lost to Congress' Shivaji Kalge by 61,881 votes in the latest Lok Sabha elections.
- Country:
- India
BJP leaders allegedly sabotaged the campaign of their own sitting MP, Sudhakar Shrangare, leading to his defeat in Latur's Lok Sabha seat. This assertion was made by Sanjay Kamble, state working president of the Bharatiya Dalit Panther, on Friday.
According to Kamble, Shrangare lost to Congress candidate Shivaji Kalge by a margin of 61,881 votes, as announced on June 4. Kamble stated that Shrangare had diligently served his constituency and worked inclusively for all societal segments.
In a press conference, Kamble claimed that BJP leaders initially tried to deny Shrangare a ticket and later worked to defeat him to prevent his ascent as a Union minister. As a result of his loss, the Buddhist community in Latur is reportedly disillusioned with the BJP and may withdraw their support.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections to take BJP beyond 400 seats: Anurag Thakur
Controversies and Communal Polarisation Dominate West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections
"We will judge and take appropriate position," Odisha CM on lending support to BJP after Lok Sabha elections
Strengthening Punjab: Kejriwal Rallies for AAP in Lok Sabha Elections
Maharashtra Sees 30 Lakh More Voters in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections