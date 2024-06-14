BJP Leaders Blamed for Defeat of MP Sudhakar Shrangare in Latur

BJP leaders allegedly sabotaged the campaign of their own sitting MP, Sudhakar Shrangare, leading to his defeat in Latur's Lok Sabha seat. This assertion was made by Sanjay Kamble, state working president of the Bharatiya Dalit Panther, on Friday.

According to Kamble, Shrangare lost to Congress candidate Shivaji Kalge by a margin of 61,881 votes, as announced on June 4. Kamble stated that Shrangare had diligently served his constituency and worked inclusively for all societal segments.

In a press conference, Kamble claimed that BJP leaders initially tried to deny Shrangare a ticket and later worked to defeat him to prevent his ascent as a Union minister. As a result of his loss, the Buddhist community in Latur is reportedly disillusioned with the BJP and may withdraw their support.

