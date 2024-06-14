Left Menu

BJP Leaders Blamed for Defeat of MP Sudhakar Shrangare in Latur

BJP leaders allegedly ensured the defeat of their own MP, Sudhakar Shrangare, from the Latur Lok Sabha seat, claimed Sanjay Kamble, state working president of Bharatiya Dalit Panther. Shrangare lost to Congress' Shivaji Kalge by 61,881 votes in the latest Lok Sabha elections.

14-06-2024
BJP leaders allegedly sabotaged the campaign of their own sitting MP, Sudhakar Shrangare, leading to his defeat in Latur's Lok Sabha seat. This assertion was made by Sanjay Kamble, state working president of the Bharatiya Dalit Panther, on Friday.

According to Kamble, Shrangare lost to Congress candidate Shivaji Kalge by a margin of 61,881 votes, as announced on June 4. Kamble stated that Shrangare had diligently served his constituency and worked inclusively for all societal segments.

In a press conference, Kamble claimed that BJP leaders initially tried to deny Shrangare a ticket and later worked to defeat him to prevent his ascent as a Union minister. As a result of his loss, the Buddhist community in Latur is reportedly disillusioned with the BJP and may withdraw their support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

