Modi’s Dynamic G7 Presence: Alliances and AI Advocacy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a visit to Italy for the G7 summit, emphasizing the need to end technology monopolies and promote artificial intelligence. Modi also held bilateral meetings with key global leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and US President Joe Biden.
In a significant diplomatic move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his day-long visit to Italy, where he attended the G7 summit and engaged in critical discussions with several world leaders, including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron.
During an Outreach session in Italy's Apulia region, Modi emphasized the urgency of ending technology monopolies, placing particular significance on the role of artificial intelligence in fostering an inclusive society. Notably, India remains at the forefront, having developed a national strategy on AI.
On the sidelines of the summit, Modi met with prominent leaders such as US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The summit also marked Modi's first official bilateral meeting with French President Macron since assuming office for a third term.
