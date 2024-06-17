Rising Tide of Nuclear Arms: 2023 Sees Record Spending and Modernization

In 2023, the world witnessed a notable increase in nuclear spending and modernization efforts by nuclear-armed states, according to a Swedish think tank's latest report. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) has highlighted the resurgence of nuclear weapons in global security dynamics, reminiscent of Cold War tensions.

Wilfred Wan, director of SIPRI's weapons of mass destruction program, noted the heightened role of nuclear armaments in international relations. This year saw substantial military exercises by Russia and Belarus, aimed at bolstering tactical nuclear capabilities amid geopolitical strife in Ukraine.

Concurrently, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) revealed that combined nuclear expenditures from nine countries reached $91.4 billion, with the US contributing a significant $51.5 billion. Alicia Sanders-Zakre of ICAN expressed concerns that increased spending endangers global security, failing to enhance safety.

As SIPRI's 2024 Yearbook reports, transparency between nuclear powers dwindles, influencing the strategic stability landscape. The US and Russia hold nearly 90% of the world's nuclear arsenal, with a rising number of warheads on high alert, now potentially including China's.

ICAN and SIPRI stress the pressing need for renewed international dialogue and more rigorous arms control measures to address the ongoing escalation and avert potential catastrophes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)