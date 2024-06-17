Shiv Sena Leader Demands Apology Over EVM Tampering Allegations

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam has called for apologies from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray for disseminating what he terms as 'false' information regarding EVM tampering. The accusations, based on a media report, claim a relative of Shiv Sena's candidate Ravindra Waikar used a mobile phone 'connected' to an EVM during the June 4 vote count.

The political row gained momentum as opposition leaders, including Gandhi and Thackeray, cited the media report alleging tampering. However, Vandana Suryavanshi, the returning officer, dismissed the allegations as 'false news' and indicated that a defamation notice had been issued to the publication. She emphasized that the EVM is a standalone system without wireless communication capabilities.

Waikar narrowly won the Mumbai North-West seat by just 48 votes over rival Amol Kirtikar. Nirupam called on opposition leaders to own up to their errors and apologize, warning of serious repercussions from spreading misinformation. He also threatened to report the matter to the Press Council of India.

