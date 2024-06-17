Left Menu

Shiv Sena Leader Demands Apology Over EVM Tampering Allegations

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam has called for apologies from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray for spreading alleged misinformation about EVM tampering. The controversy stems from claims in a media report about a relative of Shiv Sena's candidate using a mobile phone connected to an EVM during vote counting.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 14:48 IST
Shiv Sena Leader Demands Apology Over EVM Tampering Allegations
Sanjay Nirupam
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam has called for apologies from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray for disseminating what he terms as 'false' information regarding EVM tampering. The accusations, based on a media report, claim a relative of Shiv Sena's candidate Ravindra Waikar used a mobile phone 'connected' to an EVM during the June 4 vote count.

The political row gained momentum as opposition leaders, including Gandhi and Thackeray, cited the media report alleging tampering. However, Vandana Suryavanshi, the returning officer, dismissed the allegations as 'false news' and indicated that a defamation notice had been issued to the publication. She emphasized that the EVM is a standalone system without wireless communication capabilities.

Waikar narrowly won the Mumbai North-West seat by just 48 votes over rival Amol Kirtikar. Nirupam called on opposition leaders to own up to their errors and apologize, warning of serious repercussions from spreading misinformation. He also threatened to report the matter to the Press Council of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024