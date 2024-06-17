Tragic Assassination of Newly Elected Mayor Rocks Southern Mexico

Salvador Villalva Flores, a newly elected mayor, was tragically shot and killed on Monday while traveling on a bus in the town of San Pedro las Playas, Guerrero, local authorities reported. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community.

According to the Guerrero state prosecutor's office, Villalva was fatally shot in the head. San Pedro las Playas, a coastal town nearly two hours up the shore from Copala, had recently elected Villalva as its mayor on June 2.

Local officials have not released further details regarding the shooting. Guerrero state remains an area heavily influenced by criminal organizations fighting for control. This fatality adds to the grim tally of at least 34 political candidates who have been murdered in Mexico surrounding the June 2 elections, as reported by human rights group Data Civica.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)