Left Menu

Tragic Assassination of Newly Elected Mayor Rocks Southern Mexico

Salvador Villalva Flores, a recently elected mayor, was fatally shot in the head while on a bus in San Pedro las Playas, Guerrero, Mexico. This incident is part of a series of violent acts against political candidates in Mexico, where 34 have been killed around the June 2 election.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 17-06-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 21:42 IST
Tragic Assassination of Newly Elected Mayor Rocks Southern Mexico

Salvador Villalva Flores, a newly elected mayor, was tragically shot and killed on Monday while traveling on a bus in the town of San Pedro las Playas, Guerrero, local authorities reported. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community.

According to the Guerrero state prosecutor's office, Villalva was fatally shot in the head. San Pedro las Playas, a coastal town nearly two hours up the shore from Copala, had recently elected Villalva as its mayor on June 2.

Local officials have not released further details regarding the shooting. Guerrero state remains an area heavily influenced by criminal organizations fighting for control. This fatality adds to the grim tally of at least 34 political candidates who have been murdered in Mexico surrounding the June 2 elections, as reported by human rights group Data Civica.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024