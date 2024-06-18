"Will fulfil whatever responsibility is given to me": Faggan Singh Kulaste reacts to viral video

Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Faggan Singh Kulaste has affirmed that he would fulfil whatever responsibility is given to him by the party. This comes after a video of the BJP leader went viral on social media, in which he was reportedly caught saying that he turned down the offer for the post of Minister of State at the centre, as he did not want to be a junior minister for the fourth time in Modi 3.0 council of ministers.

"I am a seven-time MP. I have also served as a Union Minister and in different posts in the party. I will fulfil whatever responsibility is given to me. My video was put up in a wrong manner", Kulaste said while speaking to ANI. The BJP leader further stressed that nobody got more opportunities than he did.

"Nobody got more opportunities than I did. I have nothing like that in my mind. Two people from the tribal area in Madhya Pradesh have been given the post of Minister of State. I am happy for them", he said. Kulaste secured the Mandla Parliamentary constituency in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls. He defeated Congress's Omkar Singh Markam by a handsome margin of 1,03,846 votes.

Faggan Singh Kulaste was the MoS for Rural Development in the previous BJP government. He also served as the MoS for Health and Family Welfare during the first term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from 2014 to 2019. The BJP leader had previously served as MoS for Tribal and Parliamentary Affairs in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government between 1999 and 2004. (ANI)

