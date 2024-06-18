Left Menu

"Will fulfil whatever responsibility is given to me": Faggan Singh Kulaste reacts to viral video

"I am a seven-time MP. I have also served as a Union Minister and in different posts in the party. I will fulfil whatever responsibility is given to me. My video was put up in a wrong manner", Kulaste said while speaking to ANI.

ANI | Updated: 18-06-2024 07:45 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 07:45 IST
"Will fulfil whatever responsibility is given to me": Faggan Singh Kulaste reacts to viral video
BJP leader Faggan Singh Kulaste (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Faggan Singh Kulaste has affirmed that he would fulfil whatever responsibility is given to him by the party. This comes after a video of the BJP leader went viral on social media, in which he was reportedly caught saying that he turned down the offer for the post of Minister of State at the centre, as he did not want to be a junior minister for the fourth time in Modi 3.0 council of ministers.

"I am a seven-time MP. I have also served as a Union Minister and in different posts in the party. I will fulfil whatever responsibility is given to me. My video was put up in a wrong manner", Kulaste said while speaking to ANI. The BJP leader further stressed that nobody got more opportunities than he did.

"Nobody got more opportunities than I did. I have nothing like that in my mind. Two people from the tribal area in Madhya Pradesh have been given the post of Minister of State. I am happy for them", he said. Kulaste secured the Mandla Parliamentary constituency in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls. He defeated Congress's Omkar Singh Markam by a handsome margin of 1,03,846 votes.

Faggan Singh Kulaste was the MoS for Rural Development in the previous BJP government. He also served as the MoS for Health and Family Welfare during the first term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from 2014 to 2019. The BJP leader had previously served as MoS for Tribal and Parliamentary Affairs in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government between 1999 and 2004. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
2
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024