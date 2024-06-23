Left Menu

Pradhan Rallies BJP for Haryana Elections: Targeting Congress' 'Misrule' and 'Falsehood'

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urged BJP workers to prepare for the Haryana Assembly elections, emphasizing the exposure of Congress' alleged misrule. At a rally in Rohtak, Pradhan highlighted the BJP's achievements and condemned Congress for spreading falsehoods. Other key BJP leaders echoed his sentiments during the event.

Dharmendra Pradhan
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has called on BJP workers to mobilize for the imminent Haryana Assembly elections, urging them to reveal what he termed as Congress' 'falsehood' and 'misrule'.

Addressing a gathering in Rohtak, Pradhan, recently named BJP's election in-charge for Haryana, stressed the significance of party workers in clinching electoral success. He underscored the BJP's dedication to the welfare of the underprivileged and condemned Congress for spreading misinformation about the ruling party's policies.

Other key BJP figures, including Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar, echoed Pradhan's call, emphasizing the party's commitment to good governance and technological advancement. The event served as a crucial rallying point for the BJP's 'Mission 100 days' to secure a third consecutive term in Haryana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

