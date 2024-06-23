Pradhan Rallies BJP for Haryana Elections: Targeting Congress' 'Misrule' and 'Falsehood'

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has called on BJP workers to mobilize for the imminent Haryana Assembly elections, urging them to reveal what he termed as Congress' 'falsehood' and 'misrule'.

Addressing a gathering in Rohtak, Pradhan, recently named BJP's election in-charge for Haryana, stressed the significance of party workers in clinching electoral success. He underscored the BJP's dedication to the welfare of the underprivileged and condemned Congress for spreading misinformation about the ruling party's policies.

Other key BJP figures, including Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar, echoed Pradhan's call, emphasizing the party's commitment to good governance and technological advancement. The event served as a crucial rallying point for the BJP's 'Mission 100 days' to secure a third consecutive term in Haryana.

